Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CUBE

In trading on Monday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.62, changing hands as low as $48.97 per share. CubeSmart shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBE's low point in its 52 week range is $34.39 per share, with $57.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.12.

