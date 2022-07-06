Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTVA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.06, changing hands as low as $50.50 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.60 per share, with $64.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.73. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

