Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTSH

In trading on Friday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.08, changing hands as low as $71.07 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.0901 per share, with $80.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.13. The CTSH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

