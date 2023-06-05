Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTSH

In trading on Monday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.18, changing hands as low as $61.12 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $51.33 per share, with $74.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.30. The CTSH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

