Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTRE

In trading on Monday, shares of CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.77, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTRE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.90 per share, with $23.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.
