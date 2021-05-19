Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTAS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $339.85, changing hands as low as $338.00 per share. Cintas Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTAS's low point in its 52 week range is $238.76 per share, with $369.1998 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $339.91. The CTAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

