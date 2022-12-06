Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSWI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.61, changing hands as low as $116.30 per share. CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWI's low point in its 52 week range is $96.03 per share, with $144.0204 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.38.

