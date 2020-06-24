Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Symbol: CSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.42, changing hands as low as $12.17 per share. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.20 per share, with $14.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.