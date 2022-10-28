Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSL

In trading on Friday, shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $260.39, changing hands as low as $222.89 per share. Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently trading off about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSL's low point in its 52 week range is $211.06 per share, with $318.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $240.06.

