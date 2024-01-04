Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSGS

In trading on Thursday, shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as low as $51.66 per share. CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.19 per share, with $68.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.83.
