Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRZBF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.62, changing hands as low as $7.30 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.81 per share, with $10.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.30.

