Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRVL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CorVel Corp (Symbol: CRVL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.03, changing hands as low as $164.96 per share. CorVel Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $100.68 per share, with $213.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.25.

