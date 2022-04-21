Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.10, changing hands as low as $21.00 per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRNX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.57 per share, with $28.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

