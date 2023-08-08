Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRNC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.33, changing hands as low as $23.71 per share. Cerence Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRNC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.82 per share, with $36.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.96.

