Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRNC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.71, changing hands as low as $101.01 per share. Cerence Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRNC's low point in its 52 week range is $71 per share, with $139 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.