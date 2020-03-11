Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.35, changing hands as low as $140.64 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $123.17 per share, with $179.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.