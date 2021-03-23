Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.54, changing hands as low as $87.01 per share. Carter's Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRI's low point in its 52 week range is $60.17 per share, with $105.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.78.

