Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.61, changing hands as low as $74.26 per share. Carter's Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.655 per share, with $100.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.