Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRERF

In trading on Monday, shares of Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.32, changing hands as low as $18.72 per share. Carrefour SA shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRERF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $22.4175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.72.

