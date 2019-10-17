Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.25, changing hands as low as $30.22 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.33 per share, with $32.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.29.

