Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CPFL Energia SA (Symbol: CPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.74, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. CPFL Energia SA shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPL's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $18.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.72.

