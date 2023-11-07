Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.41, changing hands as low as $7.21 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.59 per share, with $8.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.34.

