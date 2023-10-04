Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.00, changing hands as low as $33.94 per share. Callon Petroleum Co. shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.91 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.

