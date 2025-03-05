Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CORP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: CORP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.62, changing hands as low as $96.58 per share. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CORP's low point in its 52 week range is $92.33 per share, with $100.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.63.

