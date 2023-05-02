Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COLM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.06, changing hands as low as $81.33 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLM's low point in its 52 week range is $65.02 per share, with $98.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.53.

