Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COKE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $285.59, changing hands as low as $285.00 per share. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $160.19 per share, with $413.3872 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.42.

