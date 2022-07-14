Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COKE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $517.82, changing hands as low as $495.47 per share. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $378.15 per share, with $656.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $492.06.

