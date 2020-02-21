Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COHR

In trading on Friday, shares of Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.58, changing hands as low as $143.33 per share. Coherent Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $109.06 per share, with $178.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.72.

