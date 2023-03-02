Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CODI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.97, changing hands as low as $19.00 per share. Compass Diversified shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.32 per share, with $25.939 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.95.
Also see: Funds Holding CPAR
HBP Insider Buying
MYI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.