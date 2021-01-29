Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNNE

In trading on Friday, shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.36, changing hands as low as $37.74 per share. Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNNE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $46.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.99.

