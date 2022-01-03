Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNHI

In trading on Monday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.77, changing hands as low as $16.56 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNHI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.8889 per share, with $17.2072 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.56.

