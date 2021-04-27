Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.55, changing hands as low as $61.59 per share. Centene Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNC's low point in its 52 week range is $53.60 per share, with $72.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.73. The CNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

