Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.07, changing hands as low as $45.88 per share. CNA Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNA's low point in its 52 week range is $41.49 per share, with $50.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.10.

