Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMCSA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.14, changing hands as low as $42.86 per share. Comcast Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCSA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.61 per share, with $47.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.