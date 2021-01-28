Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.90, changing hands as low as $19.68 per share. Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.76 per share, with $24.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.90.

