Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLOI

In trading on Monday, shares of the VanEck CLO ETF (Symbol: CLOI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.84, changing hands as low as $52.77 per share. VanEck CLO shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLOI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.12 per share, with $53.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.78.

