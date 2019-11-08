Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLNY

In trading on Friday, shares of Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.34, changing hands as low as $4.88 per share. Colony Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLNY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.32 per share, with $6.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.99.

