Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLMT

In trading on Monday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.62, changing hands as low as $14.22 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLMT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.40 per share, with $20.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.22.
