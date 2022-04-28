Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLBK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.81, changing hands as low as $19.54 per share. Columbia Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.34 per share, with $22.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.62.

