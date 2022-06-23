Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIVI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.39, changing hands as low as $56.11 per share. Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.7409 per share, with $84.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.