Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.97, changing hands as low as $65.45 per share. Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.01 per share, with $77.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.