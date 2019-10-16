Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIBR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: CIBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.96, changing hands as low as $27.66 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIBR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.84 per share, with $30.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.