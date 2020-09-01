Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: CHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.75, changing hands as low as $36.47 per share. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.46 per share, with $39.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.