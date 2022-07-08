Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHT

In trading on Friday, shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: CHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.19, changing hands as low as $41.88 per share. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.12 per share, with $45.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.12.

