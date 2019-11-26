Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHRS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc (Symbol: CHRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.96, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Coherus BioSciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.32 per share, with $23.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.74.

