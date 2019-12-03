Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHKP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.41, changing hands as low as $112.29 per share. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHKP's low point in its 52 week range is $98.57 per share, with $132.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.83.

