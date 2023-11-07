Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.51, changing hands as low as $81.49 per share. Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $106.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.03.

