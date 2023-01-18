Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHGG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.18, changing hands as low as $20.35 per share. Chegg Inc shares are currently trading off about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHGG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.66 per share, with $37.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.