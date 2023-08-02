Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHEF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.77, changing hands as low as $30.84 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading down about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHEF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.70 per share, with $39.544 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.48.
Also see: ETFs With Notable Outflows
Institutional Holders of MACU
PEZ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.