Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHEF

In trading on Friday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.50, changing hands as low as $30.89 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHEF's low point in its 52 week range is $25.60 per share, with $37.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.35.

